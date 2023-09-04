TMS EP512: Inflation politics, G20 Summit in Delhi, markets, OCCRP

Apart from inflation, there is another pressing issue which is keeping the government busy. It’s the G-20 summit. Heads of nations from most of these countries will congregate in Delhi this week for the crucial meeting. So how is the national capital gearing up for this mega event?

With elections drawing close, inflation is once again taking the centre-stage in the realm of politics. The government has taken a host of measures to ensure that it doesn’t derail the ruling party’s prospects. Export curbs have been imposed on several food items like onion, rice and wheat. Price of domestic LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 200. And more steps are likely in the store. So has inflation become a political imperative?