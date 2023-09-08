TMS Ep516: Tata and Haldiram's, 7nm chips, markets, India or Bharat

Tata Steel meanwhile is keeping a close eye on China. The neighbouring country consumes half of the world’s steel, and its recovery is crucial to the industry. Meanwhile, its multinational company, Huawei, pulled up a surprise recently. It came out with a 5G smartphone with advanced 7nm chips. And it was despite a ban placed by the United States and its allies on foreign chip technology. So is China winning the chip war?

Reports of mighty Tata Group wanting a pie of Haldiram’s hit many by surprise. But soon both the groups issued denials. The reported move came close on the heels of the conglomerate’s attempt to acquire another popular brand Bisleri. But why does Tata want Haldiram’s on its plate?