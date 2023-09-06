TMS Ep514: G20 Summit, Sahasra chip plant, metal stocks, airline codes

Coming close on the heels of the Moon mission, a successful G-20 event will certainly boost India’s standing in the world. Meanwhile, the country is set to join another elite club. It is that of the select countries which make semiconductor memory chips. In a few days from now, a lesser-known player in the Indian tech fraternity, Sahasra Electronics, will start rolling out these sophisticated chips from its factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district. So will it give the much-needed fillip to India’s semiconductor ambitions?

Delhi is all decked up to host world leaders. The final and most important leg of the G-20 summit under India’s presidency will be held on September 9 and 10th. During which a host of issues affecting the world will come up for discussion. And this summit comes at a time when the world is still nursing the fragile economy, and staring at increased challenges to globalisation. So what are the key things to look forward to from this event?