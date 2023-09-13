TMS Ep519: IMEEC corridor, Djokovic, T+1 settlement cycle, Paytm Soundbox

The conflict between the West and Russia played out in a different way on a tennis court this week. And the result found its way in the annals of tennis history. Novak Djokovic drubbed Daniil Medvedev to lift the grand slam for a record 24th time, and equaled Margaret Court's record in the Open Era. And with that, he has reignited the old GOAT debate. What is this debate about? Is it finally settled? Is Djokovic indeed the Greatest?

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, came the announcement of what was hailed as a “big deal” by the US President Joe Biden. The India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor is also being billed as a challenge to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. So what does this deal mean for India and for other stakeholders? And how feasible is this project?