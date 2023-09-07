TMS Ep515: One election, Hindi box office, Vodafone Idea, revised NCF

And it is not just the seasoned netas. Bollywood flicks too have been big crowd pullers. But somewhere around the pandemic, it lost its magic. People started shunning theatres, and instead turned to OTT platforms. But the Hindi cinema’s bad spell was broken by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan brought people back to theaters, and they stuck around. A series of mega-budget hits followed in the next three months. With SRK set to return to the big screens with Jawan -- his second release this year --advanced bookings are already nearing record highs. So, is the Hindi Box office on a sustained recovery path? And how has SRK revived the Hindi films box office?

General elections are drawing close. And so are assembly elections in five states. What if they are held together? The government has formed a panel to study the feasibility of simultaneous elections or “one nation one election”. It has been there in BJP’s 2014 and 2019 manifestos. But not all are in its favour. Congress has claimed the move will “sabotage democracy and the Constitution”. Find out why consensus is key for the one-nation one-election plan to become a reality.