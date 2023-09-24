TMS Ep526: India-Canada crisis, H-1B visa, FPI selling, personality rights

Meanwhile, Canada’s next-door neighbour, the United States, is heading into elections. Its Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week said that he will "gut" the H-1B visas if elected to power. Coming from an immigrant family, Ramaswamy has used the H-1B visas 29 times for his pharma company. He believes the current lottery system should be scrapped, and the visas should be granted on the basis of merit. Of late, H-1B visa admission has been getting tougher, giving a hard time to skilled workers from India. So, is the H-1B visa system really broken?

Shots fired in British Columbia about three months ago echoed through the aisles of the Canadian Parliament last week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian state was behind the killing of Khalistani separatist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India however has strongly denied it. The ties between the two G-20 nations have hit a historic low as both countries expelled each other’s envoys in the last few days. India has also suspended visa services for Canadian citizens. So how will the ongoing diplomatic crisis affect India-Canada trade, diaspora and students?