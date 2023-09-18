TMS Ep522: Dholera, smartphone innovation, France-iPhone fiasco and more

Phones, meanwhile, have come a long way. When Motorola came out with the world’s first portable mobile device DynaTAC 8000X way back in 1984, people affectionately called it the “brick phone”. It weighed almost 1 kilogram with 30 minutes of battery life. And it was priced at $4000. Almost 39 years on, Motorola’s Edge 40 is said to be the lightest and slimmest phone. It weighs just 167grams. A lot has changed indeed. But are you among those who believe that phones have stopped surprising people. And they look almost the same as they were a few years ago. Then you are not alone. So, has innovation in smartphones reached the end of the line?

Dholera, sometimes hailed as India’s very own Singapore and as India’s Shanghai at other times, seems stuck in a time warp. Announced in 2008, and touted as Narendra Modi’s dream project -- who was then Gujarat’s chief minister -- Dholera Special Investment Region is yet to gain ground. Find out why.