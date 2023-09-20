TMS Ep524: Net neutrality, Santiniketan, mutual funds, iOS 17

Away from the chaos and uncertainties of cities, a small West Bengal town tucked in lush green paddy fields was in the news recently. Santiniketan, the famed place where Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Established in a rather turbulent time of struggle against the Britishers, Santiniketan was Tagore’s alternative of an ideal world. So, what does the UNESCO tag mean for Santiniketan?

Telecom operators have renewed their call to revise the rules around net neutrality. They want to charge some internet-based intermediaries like Netflix, Amazon Prime and WhatsApp higher than others. The reason? Telcos say that these service layer apps are putting extra pressure on the network - especially after the rollout of 5G.