TMS Ep523: Car airbags, Nirmala Sitharaman, Zomato stock, Google antitrust

With the airbag decision, the list of U-Turns that the government did in the last few months has swelled further. But some call it a trial and error approach. The government is trying to reach where others feared to tread. In a recent interview with Business Standard, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke at length about a host of economic issues ranging from inflation to growth. She also tried to dispel the opposition’s fear that the country was retreating to the Licence Raj era. We have three key takeaways from the interview.

The automotive industry can breathe easy now. The government has decided against making six airbags mandatory in passenger cars. Instead, Union minister Nitin Gadkari left it to people’s wisdom, saying they have become cautious. And that they will prefer vehicles with six airbags. But will that work? Or has cost trumped safety when it comes to airbags?