TMS Ep547: SC on NCLT & NCLAT, airport charges, markets, Mandal Commission

Why is the SC worried about NCLT and NCLAT? Can airport operators raise charges as demand goes up? Will markets bounce back this week? What was the Mandal Commission? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
“NCLT and NCLAT have got down to a rot now.” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made this harsh observation last week while issuing a contempt notice to two members of the appellate tribunal. The two NCLAT members allegedly ignored a status quo order passed by the apex court and issued an order in a dispute relating to Finolex Cables. So why is the Supreme Court worried about these two quasi-judicial bodies? 

Let us now move on to another big news. The cricket World Cup. Airlines operating charter flights to and fro Ahmedabad -- carrying cricketers and fans - are in a bind. And fuming too. The Adani group-owned Ahmedabad airport has sharply raised user charges for these special flights. But can airport operators raise charges as demand goes up? 

It’s not just fans. This world cup is keeping stocks of companies in hospitality, food and beverages, and travel sectors in good spirits too. But it’s not the case for the larger market. An unease has gripped it. Higher-for-longer interest rates, a likely slowdown in global economy, the Israel-Hamas war and fears of a further escalation, has further dented the sentiment. How much of an impact will these events have on the Indian market, and what should be your investment strategy? 

Markets will also keep a tab on the upcoming state polls. Its results may set the tone for general elections due next year. But some believe the tone has already been set. Caste survey conducted in Bihar has everyone talking. It’s also being called the Mandal 2.0. But what was the original Mandal commission? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

