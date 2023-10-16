Home / Podcast / TMS Ep542: Job market, corporate governance, IT stocks, Operation Ajay

TMS Ep542: Job market, corporate governance, IT stocks, Operation Ajay

What explains the duality in India's job market? Are Indian family businesses serious about governance? Should investors buy the dips in IT stocks? What is Operation Ajay? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Listen to This Article

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey has revealed a perplexing trend. While overall unemployment rate has dipped, the proportion of workers in regular or salaried jobs too has dropped between July 2022 and June 2023. But why? 

Let us now move on to one of the country’s largest private sector employers. Reliance Industries Limited or RIL was in the news recently after a proxy advisory firm recommended against the appointment of Anant Ambani on the company’s board. He is 28. In today’s special segment, find out to what extent large family-led companies are complying with governance norms in India. 

The stock of country’s most valued company has given negative returns in the last two years. RIL is down about 12%. But the Indian IT pack weighed on the domestic benchmark indices towards the fag end of the previous week after key tech giants trimmed growth forecast for FY24. Shares of Infosys fell the most, dropping 4% in 2 days. We examine the good and the bad from the September quarter results, and the road ahead for related stocks.

After a brief hiccup, financial markets across the globe have bounced bank. Impact of Israel- Palestine war, it seems, has been limited so far. But gold prices soared on four consecutive sessions due to it. Moving on, the first batch of around 212 Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel onboard a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday. The return was facilitated under Operation Ajay. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.  

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

TMS Ep541: Maruti expansion, India Inc restructuring, market, Nobel disease

TMS Ep540: Polls strategies, Asian Games achievers, neutral athletes & more

TMS Ep539: Israel-Palestine war, Hamas, GST Council meet, IT Q2 results

TMS Ep538: Fiscal balance, Ceat's Arnab Banerjee, glacial lake outburst

TMS Ep537: Work from home, stubble burning, markets, personal guarantees

Topics :job marketcorporate governanceIT stocksExtradition

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story