Home / Podcast / TMS Ep572: Old pension scheme, Tesla in India, markets this week, Houthis

TMS Ep572: Old pension scheme, Tesla in India, markets this week, Houthis

Is the old pension scheme making a comeback? Have the stars aligned for Tesla's India entry? How will markets play out in this holiday-truncated week? Who are the Houthis? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Listen to This Article

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Discontinued in 2004, the clamour for the restoration of the old pension scheme has been growing. And approaching elections have made it louder. With some opposition-ruled states implementing it, ruling BJP, it seems, is also in a quandary. Senior BJP leader Amit Shah promised last week that the party will deliberate on restoring it once the panel formed to look into its merits submits its report. Find out if the old pension scheme is on its way of making a comeback.

This issue of the Old Pension Scheme is indeed keeping the government in a bind. It has to choose between fiscal prudence and populism. But it seems, the government has finally made its mind on another tricky subject. It has reportedly given a green signal to Tesla. The approval process to welcome Elon Musk’s company to India by next year is being expedited. So, have the stars aligned for Tesla’s India entry? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Indeed, Tesla needs India and the country needs Tesla. Moving on, after rallying for four straight weeks, the Sensex and Nifty are within a striking distance of their record highs. A host of domestic factors, including the Q3 GDP data, could sway the markets in the holiday shortened week. So, what should be your trading strategy? 

But the market experts are also keeping a close eye on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Recently, Houthi rebels hijacked an Israeli ship in the Red Sea, a move which stoked fear of escalation of the clash. But who are the Houthis? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

RSS backed-Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh asks govt to restore Old Pension Scheme

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

TMS Ep571: Local job quotas, Gaza, China, exchange-related stocks, Pannun

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

TMS Ep569: Retail loan apps, Sam Altman, FPIs return, D2M technology

TMS Ep569: Retail loan apps, Sam Altman, FPIs return, D2M technology

TMS Ep568: Rlys' Chhath woes, news broadcast on mobile, Tata

Topics :pension schemetesla indiaMarkets

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story