TMS Ep601: Reliance's GenAI, global trade in 2024, markets, Congress's NYAY

There is absolutely no room for complacency in Reliance, its chairman Mukesh Ambani told his employees last week. The statement, in a way, explained why the conglomerate is going big on adoption of Artificial Intelligence now. The company is also making a big shift towards green energy. But what will these new forays mean for Reliance?

The world too is bracing for a big shift. Over 50 countries across the world with a combined population of 4.2 billion will go to polls this year. India will be one of them. The outcome may shape the trajectory of international trade ties. Find out how this year’s major elections may affect global trade.

But amid the changing global order, and the uncertainty that it brings with it, India appears to be an oasis of stability. Its economy is expected to grow at 6.5% in the ongoing financial year. Its equity markets dazzled with stupendous gains in 2023. And gold as an asset class too, quietly and steadily, delivered over 13% returns in 2023 on rising bets of rate cuts and weakening of dollar. So, what’s in store for the precious metal in 2024?

Moving on, political parties are gearing up for this year’s general elections. And they are trying to outdo each other in wooing electorates. Opposition Congress has now promised women at least 60 to 70 thousand rupees annually under its NYAY scheme. Find out more about Congress’ NYAY promise in this episode of the podcast.