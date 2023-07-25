TMS Ep483: Jio Financial Services, Indian surveys data, markets, IMAX

Given Reliance’s past, it may well pull up a surprise in the lending business too. Meanwhile, in another surprise of sorts, Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, recently questioned the quality of economic data collected in the country. Her statement has triggered a debate around what Ravi called "archaic" sampling methods. So what are the arguments in the debate, and do India’s surveys really need a revamp?

India’s most valued company - Reliance Industries - has a big consumer base, a deep pocket and cutting-edge technology at its disposal. So, in October last year, when it announced to demerge and list its financial services business as a separate entity, not many were surprised. And last week, we finally saw the birth of Jio Financial Services. But should the existing players in the sector worry?