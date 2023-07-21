TMS Ep481: NDA and INDIA, tech layoffs, healthcare stocks, Oppenheimer

Navigating the political corridors will indeed be tough for parties as polls draw close. Meanwhile, techies in India too are facing a challenging time. Over 150,000 people were hit by tech layoffs in 2022. And another 10,000 techies have lost their jobs so far this year. So is there an end in sight for tech layoffs?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term will come to an end in a few months from now. His rise, and that of the BJP’s, made us believe that the era of multi-party coalitions was over. But last week, Congress and 25 other political parties announced a new coalition to take on BJP in the 2024 general elections. BJP went a step ahead and gathered over 35 political parties to consolidate an anti-Congress bloc. So is the era of political alliances back?