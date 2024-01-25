150,000 youth rendered unemployed: Rahul slams govt over Agnipath scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, alleging that 1.5 lakh youths, who had been promised appointment under the previous process, were left unemployed and frustrated.

Gandhi posted on YouTube his interaction during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with youths who had reportedly cleared the earlier recruitment process but were not given appointment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The Agneepath scam has betrayed the patriots of India - promising 1.5 lakh youth appointments under the old recruitment process while giving them unemployment and frustration in return," he said.

"The government should either give them recruitment or compensation - we will not stop until we get 'justice for youth'," Gandhi said.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youngsters in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.