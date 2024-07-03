First session of 18th LS recorded 103% productivity, says Om Birla

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, recorded a productivity of 103 per cent, Speaker Om Birla said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that a total of 7 sittings were conducted during the session for about 34 hours.

During the Session, 539 newly elected members took the Oath, Birla informed.

The first session also saw the re-election of Om Birla as Speaker and the President's speech.

Birla also informed that 68 members participated in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

"Referring to the election of Lok Sabha Speaker held on June 26, Birla expressed gratitude for electing him as Speaker for the second time through voice vote," the release said.

On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Council of Ministers to the House, informed Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker informed the House that the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on June 27, lasted for more than 18 hours and 68 Members participated in the discussion. In addition, 50 Members laid out their speeches. The discussion concluded with the reply of the Prime Minister on July 2. Rahul Gandhi's appointment as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was announced in the House on June 27, he further informed.

While a total of 41 matters were taken up under Rule 377, 3 Statements were made under Direction 73A. This apart, 338 papers were laid during the Session, informed Birla.

The release added that Birla expressed his gratitude to Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pro-tem Speaker for the smooth conduct of proceedings during the Oath of the Members and election of the Speaker. He also thanked the Prime Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leaders of Parties, and Members of the House for their contributions to running the House smoothly.

This was the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the results of the Lok Sabha polls earlier this month. The session began on June 24 with oath-taking by the new members.

The BJP-led NDA formed its third successive government following the Lok Sabha polls. While the NDA won 293 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 243 seats.