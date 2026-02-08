2 elections, 2 different results: Aam Aadmi Party's 'great disruption'

According to Palekar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is a “sensitive and receptive administrator, open to new policy interventions”. “I’ll give you an example: Some entrepreneurs in Punjab had a problem and I mentioned it to Mann ji, requesting him to send someone to sort it out. He met these people himself and their problems were resolved. His vision is as good as his sense of humour. But he needs a free hand,” he said.

In Punjab, the battle of wills between the Congress and the AAP shows no sign of abating. “They (AAP) see us being pitted against them — we are the principal opposition, so they are wary of giving us any quarter,” a Congress MP from Punjab explained on condition of anonymity. Although Assembly polls in Punjab are not due till 2027, AAP’s prickliness towards the Congress spilled over to the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were held on January 29. Ahead of the polls, Jarnail Singh, AAP’s in-charge of Chandigarh, posted on X: “The BJP having the mayor’s chair in Chandigarh and the Congress holding the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor is strong proof of an alliance... The country has now understood this sham fight of yours.”