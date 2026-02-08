Bengal Budget signals poll-year outreach: Why experts are hardly surprised

At a media briefing after the vote-on-account Budget was presented in the Assembly on February 6 (Friday), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted a telling statistic that shaped her government’s priorities.

West Bengal, she said, had expanded its social welfare programmes from about 94 schemes to a “century”, with five to six new initiatives added in the latest Budget. “I am very happy,” she said.

The statement distilled the Budget’s core message: Welfare — long the cornerstone of Banerjee’s political appeal — remains firmly at the centre of both her politics and governance strategy, even more so with elections around the corner.

To strengthen the hands of about 24.2 million women of the state, the scheme will carry an additional amount of ₹500 per month from February, Bhattacharya said.

As Minister of State for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said while presenting the vote-on-account, the scheme, which is the chief minister’s brainchild, is immensely popular among women. About 22.1 million women aged 25 to 60 years have benefited from it, and more than 2 million new applications have been received.

Introduced in 2021, Lakshmir Bhandar — often dismissed by sections of the urban electorate — has grown into one of the government’s flagship schemes.

The total allocation for the gender Budget in West Bengal — covering both 100 per cent women-specific schemes and programmes with 30-99 per cent allocations for women’s development and empowerment — stands at about ₹1.25 trillion for 2026-27. Actual expenditure in 2024-25 was ₹96,002.47 crore.

Political observers say women’s social empowerment, driven by targeted welfare schemes, is emerging as a key force in electoral politics.

The last revision in payouts came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, when monthly support was doubled to ₹1,000 for women in the general category and enhanced to ₹1,200 for SC/ST women, a move widely believed to have yielded electoral dividends.

In a deluge of welfare schemes the Lakshmir Bhandar corners the largest chunk in spend, cumulatively exceeding ₹74,000 crore. An additional annual allocation of ₹15,000 crore has been proposed for 2026-27.

Women’s empowerment is a critically important issue not just in India but globally, argued Dipankar Dasgupta, former professor of economics at the Indian Statistical Institute.

Women voters account for nearly half the electorate nationwide, he added. “It is therefore hardly a surprise that other states have also moved to introduce women-centric schemes.”

Political analyst Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury pointed out that many women in the country do not enter formal employment, making empowerment crucial. “The success of women-centric schemes may help explain the rise in women voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.”

Allocation for child-specific schemes is ₹62,019.97 crore, with actual expenditure of ₹52,924.86 crore in 2024–25.

Welfare schemes for the indigent and vulnerable are necessary and must move in step with improvements in per capita income, said Ashok Lahiri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in the West Bengal Assembly and former Chief Economic Advisor in the Union Ministry of Finance. “We still have miles to go in terms of per capita income.”

It is not just women. Welfare schemes appear to be resonating with voters across sections. And not without reason.

“Beyond the amount of money being disbursed, recognising women’s capability and contribution sends a powerful signal with profound social implications,” Dasgupta said.

The indigent, he pointed out, seek not only relief for today but a permanent escape from their circumstances. “That is possible only through a balance between projects with long-term gains, such as education, health and infrastructure, backed by effective administration, alongside welfare schemes. You cannot have one without the other.”

Whether West Bengal has lost that balance, Lahiri said, is for the government and the people to decide.

Casting a wider welfare net

The ₹4.06 trillion West Bengal Budget proposed widening the welfare net to include more segments.