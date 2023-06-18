Home / Politics / 200K jobs eliminated from PSUs, govt 'trampling upon hopes of youth': Rahul

200K jobs eliminated from PSUs, govt 'trampling upon hopes of youth': Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that over two lakh jobs have been eliminated from PSUs and alleged that hopes of hundreds of youth are being trampled upon by the govt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
200K jobs eliminated from PSUs, govt 'trampling upon hopes of youth': Rahul

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 5:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that over two lakh jobs have been "eliminated" from PSUs and alleged that hopes of lakhs of youth are being "trampled upon" by the government for the benefit of a few "crony capitalist friends".

Gandhi said Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youth for employment but today, they are "not the priority of the government".

"Employment in PSUs of the country has come down from 16.9 lakh in 2014 to only 14.6 lakh in 2022. Do jobs decrease in a progressing country? 1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL; 61,928 in SAIL; 34,997 in MTNL; 29,140 in SECL; 28,063 in FCI; 21,120 in ONGC," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hitting out at the government, Gandhi said those who made false promises of providing two crore jobs every year, instead of increasing the jobs, "eliminated" more than two lakh jobs.

"On top of this, almost doubled the contract recruitments in these institutions. Is increasing contract employees not a way of taking away the constitutional right of reservation? Is this a conspiracy to privatise these companies?" he said.

"Industrialists' loans waived, and government jobs eliminated from PSU's! What kind of 'Amrit Kaal' is this," Gandhi asked.

If this is really 'Amrit Kaal' then why are jobs disappearing like this, he also asked.

"The country is grappling with record unemployment under this government as the hopes of lakhs of youth are being trampled upon for the benefit of a few crony capitalist friends," Gandhi alleged.

If the PSUs of India get the right environment and support from the government, they are capable of boosting both the economy and employment, he stressed.

PSUs are the property of the country and the people, they have to be promoted so that they can strengthen the path of India's progress, he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Hindutva, freebies and Modi magic to drive BJP's anti-incumbency push in MP

Flurry of dissent hits BJP; Congress cadres stand firmly behind Kamal Nath

Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP, says Kejriwal

Rajasthan govt to launch mega sports event to reach out to over 5 mn people

Cong govt's free rice scheme sets off a political slugfest in K'taka

Topics :Rahul GandhiModi govtyouthPSUCongress

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story