Home / Politics / Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP, says Kejriwal

Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP, says Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 4:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor.

His remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi Sunday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching conspiracy to take control of Delhi government instead of fixing the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the LG, Delhi would have been the safest," he added.

The AAP had on earlier occasions too attacked Lt Governor V K Saxena over the alleged "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

Also Read

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh MCD mayoral polls: AAP leader

Delhi LG replaces AAP govt nominees from discom boards with senior officers

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader

Rajasthan govt to launch mega sports event to reach out to over 5 mn people

Cong govt's free rice scheme sets off a political slugfest in K'taka

Will contest from Azamgarh if party asks me to: SP leader Shivpal Yadav

NCP to observe June 20 as 'traitors' day' to mark Shiv Sena rebellion

AAP objects to certain dialogues, scenes of film 'Aadipurush', targets BJP

Topics :Arvind KejriwalV K SaxenaDelhi governmentAAP governmentLaw and orderDelhiKejriwal vs LG

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 5:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story