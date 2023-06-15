Home / Politics / 25 BRS MLAs are in touch with us: Telangana BJP chief ahead of polls

Sanjay was reacting to the statement of BRS working president KT Rama Rao that BJP corporators in Hyderabad were in touch with the BRS

IANS Hyderabad
25 BRS MLAs are in touch with us: Telangana BJP chief ahead of polls

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
The BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay has claimed that 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs were in touch with the saffron party.

He, however, made it clear that the MLAs will have to resign from their posts if they wanted to join the BJP.

"BJP will not engage in political prostitution like BRS," he tweeted in an obvious reference to defection of a dozen Congress MLAs to BRS after 2018 Assembly elections.

Sanjay was reacting to the statement of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that BJP corporators in Hyderabad were in touch with the BRS.

Sanjay, who is also an MP, said while BJP was questioning the failures of the state government, it was conspiring to damage BJP.

He predicted that in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year, BRS candidates will lose deposits in 30 Assembly constituencies.

He also alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is giving money to Congress. "Postpaid leaders of Congress will join after winning while prepaid leaders will join after losing," he said.

Stating that the Congress cannot be trusted, the BJP leader appealed to people to give a chance to BJP. He stated that the Centre spent Rs 10,000 crore for roads in Telangana, sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses, Aand allocated Rs 32,000 crores for railways.

Sanjay said that leaders of BRS are using party constituency offices for commissions and land grabs. "We are using BJP offices to solve public problems and fight on behalf of people. As part of it inaugurated BJP office in Quthbullapur constituency," he tweeted.

Addressing the programme at the inauguration of BJP office, he disputed the claim of KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, that Dharani portal was a good portal developed to help people. "Only KCR's family has benefited from Dharani portal," he said.

He alleged that Dharani was brought to regularise the lands encroached by the KCR family. He remarked that a public meeting can be organised with the victims of Dharani.

Sanjay also remarked that Congress has no presence in Telangana. "Congress had lost a deposit in the Assembly by-election. How can such a party be an alternative in the state?" he asked.

He said it was BRS which had joined hands with the Congress party to oppose BJP.

Sanjay said his party would continue to speak about Hindutva. He claimed that it was because of the BJP that Congress and BRS leaders started visiting Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar.

--IANS

ms/ksk/

Topics :TelanganaBJP

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

