38 party NDA, brought to you by ED: AAP's Raghav Chadha takes swipe at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is attending the meeting in the Karnataka capital. He is being accompanied by Chadha and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP MP Raghav Chadha

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Ahead of the National Democratic Alliance meeting here, the Aam Aadmi Party took potshots at the BJP on Tuesday, alleging that the ruling party's coalition partners have been brought together by the Enforcement Directorate.

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday had said that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in the meeting of the NDA and slammed opposition leaders' unity efforts as a "selfish" exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.

The NDA meeting is scheduled to be held later in the day.

Taking a swipe at the NDA, AAP Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Thirty-eight party NDA. Brought to you by ED."

The NDA meeting comes on a day when a crucial meeting of 26 opposition parties, including Congress, JD (U), AAP, TMC, NCP, SP and DMK, was underway in Bengaluru to formulate a joint strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is attending the meeting in the Karnataka capital. He is being accompanied by Chadha and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Topics :AAPBJPAam Aadmi PartyNDAEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

