Home / Politics / Opposition meeting to protect democracy, Constitution, secularism: Kharge

Opposition meeting to protect democracy, Constitution, secularism: Kharge

He admitted to differences among opposition parties at the state level but noted that these are not ideological

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress is not interested in power or the post of prime minister, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday as leaders of 26 Opposition parties got together here to discuss strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his inaugural address on the second day of the key Opposition meeting, he said, "Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice".

He admitted to differences among opposition parties at the state level but noted that these are not ideological.

"These differences are not so big that we cannot put them behind us for the sake of the common man and middle class which is suffering due to inflation, for the sake of our youth who are suffering from unemployment, for the sake of the poor, Dalits, adivasis and the minorities whose rights are being crushed silently behind the scenes," the Congress chief said.

He said 26 parties are here together, and in government in 11 states today.

"The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. Today, the BJP president and its leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies," he said.

Also Read

Congress committed to progress of Telangana, says party Prez Kharge

Congress holds Lok Sabha elections strategy meet for northeastern states

People of Telangana yearning for change, looking towards Congress: Kharge

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

Criteria are being decided for implementation of guarantees: Priyank Kharge

Chhattisgarh monsoon session begins, House pays tribute to departed leaders

LJP (Ram Vilas) joins NDA, Paswan confident of wining all 40 Bihar LS seats

Oppn unity meet underway in Bengaluru, UPA likely to get new name

Opposition parties mantra is 'of, by and for family', says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi condoles former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's demise

Topics :Opposition partiesdemocracyConstitutionmallikarjun khargeCongress

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story