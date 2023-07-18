Opposition meeting to protect democracy, Constitution, secularism: Kharge

The Congress is not interested in power or the post of prime minister, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday as leaders of 26 Opposition parties got together here to discuss strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his inaugural address on the second day of the key Opposition meeting, he said, "Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice".

He admitted to differences among opposition parties at the state level but noted that these are not ideological.

"These differences are not so big that we cannot put them behind us for the sake of the common man and middle class which is suffering due to inflation, for the sake of our youth who are suffering from unemployment, for the sake of the poor, Dalits, adivasis and the minorities whose rights are being crushed silently behind the scenes," the Congress chief said.

He said 26 parties are here together, and in government in 11 states today.

"The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. Today, the BJP president and its leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies," he said.