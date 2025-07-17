576,000 Bihar electors enrolled at multiple places, 1.2 mn dead: ECI data

Data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday showed that around 1.25 million electors in Bihar are probably dead and another 576,000 are listed at multiple locations, according to a PTI report.

The report further said that over 3.5 million electors were not found at their provided addresses when the booth-level officials were on rounds. Of the total 79 million electors in the state, 1.73 million are said to have permanently relocated. The authorities have said that these figures are likely to change in the coming days.

Draft electoral roll to be released on Aug 1

The poll panel is set to release the draft electoral roll on August 1, which will include all the names of all electors who have submitted their enumeration forms (EFs) before the July 25 deadline. According to a release by the ECI on July 15, EFs of 68 million or 86.32 per cent electors have been collected so far. Only 9.16 per cent electors have yet to submit their EFs.

Efforts to make direct contact with electors who might have temporarily migrated out of the state are underway. Criticism of electoral rolls revision continues ALSO READ: Bihar CM launches projects worth ₹21,406 cr to improve rural connectivity EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of Bihar's assembly elections has gathered widespread criticism from opposition parties, including Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to PTI, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that ECI has been caught "red handed" stealing votes under the garb of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. Gandhi alleged that the poll body has become the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's "Election chori branch."