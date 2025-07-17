Home / Politics / Rahul slams EC over Bihar SIR, calls it BJP's 'election chori branch'

Rahul slams EC over Bihar SIR, calls it BJP's 'election chori branch'

Opposition parties have asserted that the ongoing exercise will disfranchise crores of eligible Indian citizens for the want of citizenship documents

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Gandhi shared a post by Ajit Anjum, whose YouTube channel is running a series on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the Election Commission has been caught "red handed" stealing votes in the name of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and asked whether the poll body has completely become BJP's 'Election chori branch'.

The EC has all along maintained that the revision, being held after 22 years, will cleanse the voters' list of ineligible people, duplicate entries and include those eligible as per law to vote.

Gandhi shared a post by Ajit Anjum, whose YouTube channel is running a series on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

"Election Commission in Bihar has been caught red handed stealing votes in the name of 'SIR'. Work - just theft but name is 'SIR' and FIR will be lodged against the one who exposes it!" Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

'Is EC still 'Election Commission' or has it completely become BJP's 'Election Chori' branch?" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Anjum has been accused of spreading communal tensions in Begusarai district by the local administration.

He had denied the allegation and shared a screenshot of an FIR lodged against him.

Opposition parties have asserted that the ongoing exercise will disfranchise crores of eligible Indian citizens for the want of citizenship documents.

On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar thanked the eligible voters of Bihar for their active participation in the "much-needed" cleaning of the electoral rolls during SIR.

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a clutch of pleas questioning the intent behind the SIR ahead of the assembly polls in the state later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

First announce second think: Congress slams govt over problems in NMMS app

Naidu unveils vision to make Andhra Pradesh India's top state by 2047

Mamata warns BJP of backlash over harassment of Bengali-speaking people

Prashant Kishor calls Bihar voter list revision a 'BJP-led' conspiracy

Kharge slams Assam govt, promises relief for evicted families if Cong wins

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaBiharBihar Elections

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story