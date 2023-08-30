600 BJP MLAs visit 4 poll-bound states to ensure win in assembly elections

Under the "BJP MLA migration campaign," a total of 600 MLAs have visited the poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, party sources said on Tuesday.

As the BJP is working on a war footing, out of these 600 MLAs, 50 were from Uttar Pradesh, and others were from Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana etc.

"They were given seven days of work. Senior BJP sources mentioned that all have done good work," a party worker told ANI.

BJP functionaries said that around 65 tasks were given to the party MLAs, like visiting the booth, mandal, and Shakti Kendra, holding meetings with workers, and making public contact in the township.

"MLAs have contacted all the workers, boosted their morale, explained how they have to go before the public in the election and how to be well equipped; the MLAs have fully charged up the workers," sources said.

"Our workers should be mentally prepared for whatever programmes are being organised by the BJP. It will be done before the elections, and it is very important for the workers to be aware of and understand the strategy for better results. The report regarding the conditions of the election states will be handed over to the high command of the BJP soon," sources added.

BJP functionaries said that they will further outline how to perform better in which areas. BJP MLAs will also upload the collected information regarding their ground report in the "Saral app".

The BJP has launched the 'Saral App' so that the workers can be informed up to the booth level. The purpose behind this is to gather the details of every person who has an inclination towards the party in digital form.

According to the source, the BJP has launched this app to strengthen those booths that are currently not inclined towards the party.

"Through this, a strategy is being made to prepare the foundation for the party's victory in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections on weak booths. The data on the booth's weakness is being uploaded at many points on the Saral app. It is the responsibility of the MPs and MLAs to upload the data," the source said.

The "Saral app "is part of a digital push to bring its ground-level workers online for easier transmission of information about the party's activities, plans, and programmes.