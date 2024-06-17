Home / Politics / 8-term Chhatisgarh MLA Brijmohan Agrawal resigns after being elected to LS

Chhattisgarh minister Brijmohan Agrawal submitted his resignation to Speaker Raman Singh at the latter's residence in the presence of BJP leaders

parliament elections
Brijmohan Agrawal has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Raipur. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Raipur
Jun 17 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Chhattisgarh minister and MLA Brijmohan Agrawal on Monday resigned from the state Assembly after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Raipur in the recent general elections.

Agrawal submitted his resignation to Speaker Raman Singh at the latter's residence in the presence of BJP leaders. Singh said Agrawal's resignation from the Assembly has been accepted.

"It is an emotional moment for me as I have been an MLA in undivided Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh without a break for 35 years. In Parliament, I will raise issues of Chhattisgarh's development," Agrawal told reporters.

He said he was starting a new innings with the blessings of everybody, adding that he had no regrets about anything. Agrawal won the Raipur Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress's Vikas Upadhyay by a record margin of 5,75,285 votes.

An eight term MLA, Agrawal had won from Raipur City South assembly seat in the 2023 polls with the highest victory margin of 67,719 votes. He has been undefeated in polls since 1990.

Topics :ChhatisgarhChhatisgarh Assembly sessionBJPBJP MLAsMember of ParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

