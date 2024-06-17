Home / Politics / Wayanad or Rae Bareli? Cong to hold discussions to decide on Rahul's seat

Wayanad or Rae Bareli? Cong to hold discussions to decide on Rahul's seat

The meeting also discussed whether Rahul Gandhi would take up the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress' top leadership on Monday held discussions on Monday at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should vacate his Wayanad or Rae Bareli seat.

The meeting also discussed whether Rahul Gandhi would take up the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, sources said.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the discussions.

Sources said the leaders are learnt to have held crucial discussions on which seat should Rahul Gandhi vacate or keep, and whether he should take up the position of Leader of Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi had won both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and he has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, has also urged Rahul Gandhi to take up the position of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a resolution to this effect was passed by the CWC in its last meeting held on June 8.

Venugopal had said that the CWC urged Rahul Gandhi to take up the position as "he is the best person" for the post.

There are indications that Priyanka Gandhi may contest from the seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi in the bypoll.

