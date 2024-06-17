Home / Politics / Akhilesh Yadav targets Modi govt over irregularities in competitive exams

Akhilesh Yadav targets Modi govt over irregularities in competitive exams

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also termed the leaking of question papers of various examinations as a "mental tragedy"

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday lashed out at the Modi government over irregularities in competitive exams. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday lashed out at the Modi government over irregularities in competitive exams and said the ruling dispensation should at least keep matters of the youth free from its "all-round corruption".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also termed the leaking of question papers of various examinations as a "mental tragedy".

"Leaking of papers of various exams, rigging from exam centres to solvers, the work of the exam conducting agency coming under suspicion, manipulation of grace marks in results, getting desired centres, multiple candidates getting selected from the same centre and getting 100 per cent marks are not just problems of exam management. Above all, it is a mental tragedy that is affecting not only the youth appearing for the exam but also their parents," Yadav said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

"If other examinations like police recruitment, ARO, NEET, which have been rigged are cancelled and held again, then who will guarantee that no such scam will happen the next time the exam is conducted. When the government is the same and its system is also the same, then all these scams may again become a means of earning money for the government-protected 'examination mafia'," he said.

"Hence, the government should also look at this crisis from a psychological point of view and at least keep the matters of the youth free from its all-round corruption ('chautarfa bhrastachar'). This is a question of the country's future...," Yadav said.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

