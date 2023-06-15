Home / Politics / AAP accuses Modi of sheltering his friends, says Congress copying its ideas

Priyanka Kakkar, AAP spokesperson, said that to fulfil their poll promises, the Congress in Karnataka was diverting funds from other projects

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of sheltering his "friends".

It said that the PM often says AAP is giving freebies to people, but what about the freebies the PM gave to his friends?

"It is up to the public to decide whether giving welfare schemes to the people of the country is a 'freebie' or if the loans waived off by PM Modi for big industrialists are freebies. It is on record that PM Modi has forgiven his friends much more money than the amount spent on free electricity, water, and bus travel," said Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He said that if the opposition parties do not fight unitedly, it may also happen that there will not be any further elections.

"If Modi becomes PM again, BJP people will dismantle the Constitution and claim that as long as Modi is alive, he will be the PM," Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj added that the Indian National Congress was facing leadership issues.

"Not only is there a leadership crisis in the Congress, but there is also a crisis of ideas. Its connection with the people has ended. The oldest party in the country has started stealing ideas and manifestos from the newest party in the country (AAP). The word 'Guarantee' has also been copied from us," he said.

He said the Congress copied the ideas of the AAP everywhere, be it in Himachal Pradesh or Rajasthan. The Congress opposed the AAP's free bus rides for women, but now they have implemented the scheme in Karnataka and Himachal.

Priyanka Kakkar, AAP spokesperson, said that to fulfil their poll promises, the Congress in Karnataka was diverting funds from other projects.

The AAP said that in 2015 and 2020, the Congress couldn't secure a single seat. The AAP won't contest elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh if the Congress assures it that it won't contest elections in Delhi and Punjab.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

