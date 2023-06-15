Home / Politics / WB panchayat polls: 1 killed, 2 critical after being shot in North Dinajpur

WB panchayat polls: 1 killed, 2 critical after being shot in North Dinajpur

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive a report regarding it

Press Trust of India Chopra
WB panchayat polls: 1 killed, 2 critical after being shot in North Dinajpur

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One person was killed and two others were critical after being allegedly shot in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said they were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, and the incident happened when they were going to the Chopra block office for filing nominations.

After being shot, the three persons were taken to the district hospital where one of them died during treatment, officials said.

The conditions of the other two persons were critical, they said.

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive a report regarding it.

Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack.

"Activists and candidates have been fired upon by TMC goons just now in North Dinajpur's Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were going to Block office for filing nomination #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted.

The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Incidents of violence were also reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, and Saithia in Birbhum district over the filing of nominations on the last day.

Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8.

Also Read

WB panchayat polls: 3 Left-Congress supporters shot at in North Dinajpur

All-party meeting over West Bengal panchayat polls scheduled for today

Bengal: 34% of seats uncontested in 2018 panchayat polls, claims Suvendu

BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over his remark on Bengal Panchayat polls

Bengal panchayat polls: BJP questions justification of all-party meet now

Not a single allegation of corruption against Modi govt, says Javadekar

Karnataka CM is making lame excuses to blame Centre on rice supply: Bommai

Black day for Indian sports: Congress after chargesheet on Brij Bhushan

Karnataka to scrap anti-conversion law, remove chapter on RSS founder

Wanted to bring major reforms as MP CM but govt toppled in 2020: Kamal Nath

Topics :West BengalWB Panchayat Polls

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story