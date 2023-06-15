Not a single allegation of corruption against Modi govt, says Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said there was not a single allegation of corruption against any of the Central Ministers in the past nine years.

Addressing a press conference here to highlight achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years, the Rajya Sabha member said the Centre did not discriminate between states or anyone and it worked towards taking the country forward.

"There is no corruptionnot a single corruption charge against any minister of the Modi government in nine years even by Opposition. There is no dynasty politics. People have tremendous faith in PM Modi. Modi government does not discriminate with anyone, there is no discrimination with any states, any religion. Modi government is taking care of the poorest of the poorwe have empowered them," Javadekar said.

"Modi ji did politics of developmentfrom infrastructure to public empowerment programmes, he (Modi) worked towards taking the country forward. Modi government provided good governance, stability, given decisive leadership. He has presented a strong leadership and not a paralysis of policies. The stature of India has gone up in the world, the senior BJP leader said.

He further said nine years of Modi government has brought complete transformation in Indian politics and economy, adding that the Centre worked on the philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Javadekar said India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world jumping up from the 10th position, by surpassing the UK.

He said India is regarded as the bright spot of the world in economic terms. "India's forex reserves have gone up, exports have increased, industrial production and manufacturing has increased and agricultural production has rose. Modi government worked with a vision in the nine years and the results are due to it," Javadekar added.