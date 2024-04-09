AAP govt slams 'total confusion' in L-G's office over transferred subjects

The Delhi government on Monday slammed Lt Governor VK Saxena over a letter he wrote to the MHA in which he accused its ministers of not attending a meeting called by him, and questioned the role of the LG's office in the subjects transferred to the AAP government.

The LG Secretariat, in a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said the Delhi ministers refused to attend a meeting called by Saxena to discuss the functioning of their ministries following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and is now lodged in Tihar jail here.

In response, the Delhi government hit out at the "total confusion in LG's office regarding his role in the subjects transferred to the elected government of Delhi as per the Constitution of India".

In a statement, the Delhi government said, "In the note sent just few days back by LG's office to MHA, the LG's office says it has no control over subjects transferred to the Delhi government. It specifically states ...that Finance and Water are transferred subjects, and the Lt Governor has no role whatsoever in decisions taken thereof'



"But in the new note sent today to the MHA, the LG is saying the ministers are not responding to his queries on transferred subjects. Can the Hon'ble LG please make up his mind?' the government said.

Accusing the LG's office of indulging in "repeated attacks" targeting the Delhi government, the AAP government said that after the GNCTD Amendment Act 2023, concerns have escalated "as the bureaucracy appears increasingly hell bent, unanswerable and unaccountable to the elected government".

Despite the LG's assertion that he has no control over transferred subjects, the Delhi government said, questions arise regarding the relevance of his seeking meetings to discuss the same.

The elected government has repeatedly demanded prompt investigations into the actions of officers who are acting against the interest of Delhi's citizens, but has only received frivolous excuses from the LG's office," the statement said.

The government said there was a need for tangible action beyond social media commentary, and advocated for prompt inquiries and decisive measures against officers disregarding ministerial directives.

It is imperative to note that the only assistance required from the LG's office, in matters except land, public order and police, is the initiation of prompt investigations into the officers' actions, it said.

"Regrettably, despite the urgency of this matter, the LG office had only been offering frivolous excuses," it added.

The statement further accused the LG of intentionally appointing his handpicked officers to helm key departments" in Delhi government, and instructing them not only to block any new projects and policies, but also disrupt ongoing schemes.

"We earnestly request the LG to carry out his constitutional duty, stop obstructing works of the elected government and avoid petty social media commentary on the concerns of the people of Delhi," the statement said.