Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 28% Phase 1 candidates crorepatis; 16% are booked in criminal cases

28% Phase 1 candidates crorepatis; 16% are booked in criminal cases

According to the ADR analysis, 836 (52 per cent) candidates have declared being a graduate or above

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,618 (out of 1,625) candidates contesting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The first phase will witness polling on 102 seats across 21 states, including 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, five seats of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan’s 12 seats and much of the northeast.
 
According to the analysis, 252 candidates, or 16 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves, 450 candidates (28 per cent) are crorepatis, with declared assets of Rs 1 crore or more. The average assets of such candidates are Rs 4.51 crore. Around 35 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, 836 (52 per cent) candidates have declared being a graduate or above. At least 505 (31 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 849 (52 per cent) candidates have said they are between 41 and 60 years. 
 
Around 135 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the first phase.


Also Read

253 of 678 winning candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR report

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Telangana elections 2023: 82 of 119 winning candidates have criminal cases

Private equity firm Bain Capital to sell remaining Axis Bank holding

Congress source of all problems in country, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

152 candidates left in fray for 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan

Only one application received so far in Assam under CAA: CM Himanta

Final list of LS candidates in Kerala ready; 194 contestants for 20 seats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story