AAP questions Sarai Kale Khan renaming as 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk'

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda near the Sarai Kale Khan intersection, renaming the area as ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk’ in honour of the freedom fighter on his 150th birth anniversary. However, the move quickly sparked a controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi questioning whether the due process for renaming the intersection had been followed, according to a report by The Indian Express, citing government sources.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ (Tribal Pride Day) in India. This year the event to mark the occasion was attended by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Harsh Malhotra, and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister, meanwhile, had celebrated the day by addressing a rally in poll-pound Jharkhand.

The renamed intersection lies at the convergence of east, central, and north Delhi.

The renaming was immediately questioned by AAP, as they raised concerns over whether the proposal had been properly vetted by the road naming authority, which typically oversees such processes.

It was pointed out that the state naming authority, which is responsible for approving such changes, has not yet been constituted. As a result, the party questioned the legality of the renaming, particularly as the intersection falls under the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

“There is no record of the name ‘Sarai Kale Khan’ in government records, and there is no order regarding the renaming. Who granted the permission to rename this location?" The Indian Express quoted a Delhi government source as saying.

In response, the Union government defended the move, stating that as the name ‘Sarai Kale Khan’ was not officially listed in any government documents, the gesture was symbolic. They further clarified that the renaming of the intersection was to honour the tribal identity and was not a change to the area’s established names. For instance, the nearby Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) would retain its original name and not be changed.

More From This Section

The Centre further emphasised that the move was in line with efforts made to recognise and highlight the contributions of tribal leaders.

Renaming efforts by the BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been instrumental in renaming several prominent locations in Delhi and across India. The party has stated that the renaming was in line with efforts to reflect the nation's cultural heritage and move away from colonial or Mughal-era nomenclature.

Critics, however, have argued that these steps undermine India’s diverse history, including its Mughal, colonial, and pre-colonial past. Additionally, the move can be alienating to certain communities and also come with financial burdens.

Major name changes in India

The Uttar Pradesh government renamed Faizabad district to Ayodhya, and the city of Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj in 2018. The historic Mughalsarai Junction Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh was renamed after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, a prominent BJP ideologue, in the same year.

In Madhya Pradesh, Habibganj Railway Station was renamed to honour Rani Kamlapati, a Gond queen in 2021.

In Delhi, Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path in 2022, Aurangzeb Road became Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015, and Race Course Road was changed to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016. Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road in 2017, and Mohammadpur village was renamed Madhavpuram in 2022.