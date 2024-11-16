Oppn condemns Jhansi hospital fire tragedy, blames UP govt for negligence

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed grief on the death of newborns in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and demanded strict legal action against guilty.

In a post on X, Kharge said that the news of the death of innocent children in the accident at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of all the children who died in this heart-breaking accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow. We demand from the government that the causes of this accident be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against whoever is guilty of such negligence," the Congress Chief said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of newborns.

"Shocking news has come from Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where ten children have died due to a fire in the neonatal intensive care unit. Words of condolence and solace are futile in this time of great tragedy. We stand with the family and parents in this difficult situation," she posted on X. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of the ten newborn babies due to the fire at the Jhansi Medical College.

Taking to social media X, Kejriwal wrote in a post "The incident of the tragic death of 10 newborn babies due to fire in Jhansi Medical College is very painful. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time."

10 newborns lost their lives in the fire, which is believed to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, and spread rapidly due to the highly oxygenated environment in the NICU.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced assistance of Rs five lakh each to parents of the newborns who died in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital, Jhansi.

The UP government has also announced Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government and said that is a case of "negligence" of medical management.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Akhilesh Yadav posted, "The news of 10 children dying and many children getting injured due to fire in Jhansi Medical College is extremely sad and worrying. Heartfelt condolences to everyone."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati expressed her anguish over the death of 10 newborn babies caused by the fire at Jhansi Medical College. She demanded strict legal punishment for the accused responsible for the incident.

In a post on X Mayawati said, "The extremely sad incident of the death of 10 newborn babies due to fire in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, UP, has naturally caused uproar and anger. Strict legal punishment is necessary for the culprits responsible for such fatal negligence. It is impossible to compensate for such incidents, the government must help the affected families in every possible way."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a multi-level investigation will be conducted into the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Pathak assured strict action against whoever was responsible for the incident as he extended the state government's support to the families of the deceased infants.

"The death of the newborns is very unfortunate. Along with the family members, we are trying to identify the bodies of newborns. The first probe will be done at the administrative level which will be done by the health department, the second probe will be conducted by the Police administration...fire department team will also be a part of it, third, instructions have been given for the magisterial probe as well. The cause of the fire will be probed," Pathak said.

"If any lapses are found, those who would be responsible, strict action will be taken against them and no one will be spared. The govt is with the family members of the children," he said.

At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening.