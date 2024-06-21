Home / Politics / AAP MP slams Modi govt as Delhi HC puts Kejriwal's bail order on hold

AAP MP slams Modi govt as Delhi HC puts Kejriwal's bail order on hold

Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system... The whole country is watching you, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi High Court put on hold the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Taking to X, Singh said in a post in Hindi, "Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court's order has not yet come, even a copy of the order has not been received, so Modi's ED reached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country?

"Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system? The whole country is watching you?" the AAP MP said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED in the high court, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

