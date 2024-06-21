Andhra assembly session begins, 1st after TDP-led coalition comes to power

The maiden session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Friday with the oath-taking process of the newly-elected MLAs.

TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over the proceedings as the Pro-tem Speaker.

The session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the session after more than two and half years. Actor-Politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan entered the House for the first time in his 16-year-old political career as Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.

The session will witness the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

According to TDP sources, senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker.

CM and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. After taking oath, Naidu went to the Pro-tem's Speaker's chair and exchanged pleasantries.

The NDA alliance swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 164 seats in the 175-member House.