Home / Politics / Andhra assembly session begins, 1st after TDP-led coalition comes to power

Andhra assembly session begins, 1st after TDP-led coalition comes to power

TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over the proceedings as the Pro-tem Speaker. The session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The maiden session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Friday with the oath-taking process of the newly-elected MLAs.

TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over the proceedings as the Pro-tem Speaker.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the session after more than two and half years. Actor-Politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan entered the House for the first time in his 16-year-old political career as Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.

The session will witness the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

According to TDP sources, senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker.

CM and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. After taking oath, Naidu went to the Pro-tem's Speaker's chair and exchanged pleasantries.

The NDA alliance swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 164 seats in the 175-member House.

Also Read

B Mahtab appointed pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha, Congress protests

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Vision Pro global debut before Apple's annual developers conference: Report

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon over Delhi water crisis

Bhagyalaxmi temple to become golden temple if BJP voted to power: Sanjay

Yoga has reached every corner of the world under PM Modi: JP Nadda

Yoga can attract more tourists to J-K, create more jobs for locals: PM Modi

Why PM Narendra Modi should loosen purse strings for his new allies

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Andhra Pradesh governmentTDPAmravatiNational Democratic AllianceChandrababu Naidu

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story