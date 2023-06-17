Home / Politics / AAP objects to certain dialogues, scenes of film 'Aadipurush', targets BJP

AAP objects to certain dialogues, scenes of film 'Aadipurush', targets BJP

He alleged that the film has cheap dialogues and certain scenes, which no Hindu will ever accept

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP objects to certain dialogues, scenes of film 'Aadipurush', targets BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday raised objections to certain dialogues and scenes of the film "Aadipursh" -- a retelling of the Ramayana -- accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments and alleged the BJP allowed its making for "cheap politics".

As AAP panned the film, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film "Adipurush" until a re-examine of its "controversial" scenes and dialogues.

Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

Addressing a press conference at AAP headquarters, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh read out some of the dialogues of the film and described them as a "grave insult" to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as well as the Hindu society.

He claimed that the film has been made "with the blessings" of BJP leaders and chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The BJP, for its cheap politics, is openly getting Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Bhagwan Bajrang Bali and Mata Sita insulted," Singh told the press conference.

He alleged that the film has "cheap dialogues" and "certain scenes, which no Hindu will ever accept."

"Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka (your father's cloth, your father's oil) Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane chala aaya (is it your aunt's garden where you have come to take a whiff of fresh air", Singh read some of these dialogues of the film and alleged that the movie has hurt Hindu sentiments.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda should also apologise to the nation and the entire Hindu society for allowing the making of such a film and its screening which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Singh demanded.

Also Read

New dialogues can unlock new era in India-US business ties: USIBC

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Another bid to resurrect Rs 10,000-crore Noida Film City project

MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Int'l Film Festival

TN CM took revenge for ED action against Balaji: BJP on arrest of Suryah

Sena (UBT) questions PM's silence on Manipur, asks why double-engine failed

BJP stage protest in Himachal, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

Topics :BJPAAPmovies

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story