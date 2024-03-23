Home / Politics / AAP office in Delhi 'sealed', matter to be raised with EC, says Atishi

AAP office in Delhi 'sealed', matter to be raised with EC, says Atishi

The AAP office in Delhi has been "sealed off" from all sides, senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi Singh outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP office in Delhi has been "sealed off" from all sides, senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This (is) against the 'level playing field' promised in the Indian Constitution. We are seeking time with the Election Commission (EC) to complain against this," the Delhi minister said in her post.

Another senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that all access to the party office has been closed by the central government.

"We will approach EC, the central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct," he said in a post on X.

The AAP office at DDU Marg near ITO in central Delhi was also blocked on Friday during a protest by party leaders and volunteers at the BJP headquarters, just a few metres ahead of it, against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

Also Read

AAP leaders Atishi, Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP worried about CM Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi Marlena

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends K Kavitha's custody by three days

Delhi excise policy case: AAP demands clarity on money trail from ED

Disqualified Congress MLAs, Independents in Himachal likely to join BJP

ED failed to establish money trail despite multiple raids, says Atishi

Kejriwal finally brought to justice: BJP after Delhi CM sent to ED custody

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyDelhi governmentAtishi Marlena

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story