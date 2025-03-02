AAP's honest face has been exposed in front of country, Delhi: CM Saini

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He alleged that just like Delhi, the Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana is not being implemented in Punjab as well

CM Saini further made a big promise ahead of the state budget and stated that it will benefit all sections of society. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 6:29 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that all preparations have been made for the upcoming Municipal Corporation Elections and appealed to the people to vote in huge numbers to form a 'triple engine' government in the state on February 12.

"All preparations have been completed and people are very enthusiastic about the elections. He appealed to the public to vote in large numbers and said that a triple-engine government will be formed in Haryana on March 12", CM Saini said while addressing a press briefing in Chandigarh on Saturday.

CM Saini further made a big promise ahead of the state budget and stated that it will benefit all sections of society. He added that suggestions have been taken from the common public and experts regarding the budget and it will be finalised after meetings with the MLAs on March 3.

"The budget will be beneficial for all sections. Suggestions have been taken from the public and experts regarding the budget, and it will be finalized after a meeting with the MLAs on March 3. The Chief Minister assured that this budget will fulfill the dreams of the people of Haryana", CM Saini said.

Further, Nayab Saini launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and stated that they have been exposed in front of the whole country and Delhi. Saini said that AAP will be wiped out from Punjab as well in the upcoming state elections in 2027. He alleged that just like Delhi, the Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana is not being implemented in Punjab as well.

"The mask of honesty of Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed in front of the country and Delhi... AAP will be wiped out in the 2027 Punjab elections because they are not giving benefits to the people. Like Delhi, Ayushman Bharat Yojana is not being implemented there too", CM Saini said.

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

