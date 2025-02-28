Will fulfil promises, 'dharna party' still protesting: Delhi CM in Assembly

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the lieutenant governor's inaugural address in the House, Gupta took a dig at the AAP

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks in the House during the first session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the people of the national capital on Friday that her government would fulfil all the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto, despite what she described as financial mismanagement by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the lieutenant governor's inaugural address in the House, Gupta took a dig at the AAP, calling it a "dharna party" that continues to protest even after being voted out of power.

"Atishi and other AAP MLAs were holding up banners even before we took the oath, asking when will we give Rs 2,500 each to women. They dare to question us when they themselves failed to fulfil the same promise in Punjab. They are a dharna party -- when in power, they sat on protests, now they are in the opposition and they are still doing the same," the chief minister said.

She also hit out at the AAP for its protests over the alleged removal of the portraits of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's Office.

"They just wanted an excuse to leave the House because they could not face the CAG reports tabled here," she said.

Taking a swipe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his party's campaign slogan "Bhai ho toh aisa, Kejriwal jaisa", Gupta said, "He is the only brother who provided free liquor bottles in a buy one, get one offer."  She reiterated that the newly-formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would work with full commitment to honour all the promises made to the people of Delhi in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

"We will not rest until we deliver everything we have promised in our Sankalp Patra. Despite the empty coffers left by the AAP, we will ensure that Delhi gets the governance it deserves," Gupta said.

The BJP stormed to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls held in February, while the AAP was reduced to 22 seats.

Topics :DelhiPolitics

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

