AAP's politics of revenge has deprived people of Ayushman scheme: Bansuri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday, speaking to ANI, hit out at AAP for non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

She further stated that the BJP's seven MPs have petitioned the Delhi High Court in this regard.

"Ayushman Bharat scheme is applicable in 33 out of 36 states and union territories of the country, but unfortunately, because Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party government do politics of revenge in Delhi, the people of Delhi are deprived of Ayushman Bharat. The AAP government does not allow that scheme to be implemented here, that is why all 7 MPs of Delhi have approached the Delhi High Court,' she said.

She further stated that the hearing of the case will be held on Thursday.

"Today there was a hearing of this case, both the judges also asked the Delhi government that when the health system in Delhi is in such a bad condition, then why is it hesitating to take financial help from the central government? Now hearing will be held tomorrow..," she said.

Earlier, on October 30, Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that the Delhi healthcare model is better than the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojna and highlighted that this model is not limited to 5 lakhs.

Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking in a press conference earlier, said, "According to CAG, there are many scams in the Ayushman Bharat Yojna. As per the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, a patient will get 5 lakhs after being admitted to the hospital, but in Delhi, every kind of treatment is free, and our treatment is not limited to 5 lakhs."

More From This Section

Kejriwal's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments for failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests."

Notably, Delhi and West Bengal are among the states where the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojna is not implemented.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a scheme that aims to procure free access to health insurance coverage for families with low incomes. The scheme was launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.