Set up check-points on all 113 entry points: SC directs Delhi govt, police

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi government and Police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi to check the entry of trucks in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said the personnel who are going to man the entry points must be clearly informed about the accepted items to enter in trucks under essential commodities.

It appointed 13 members of the Bar as court commissioners to visit the entry points to Delhi and verify whether entry of trucks is being stopped.

The order of the apex court came after it was told that there are 113 entry points and the vigil is maintained primarily at 13 major entry points.

The bench said that this meant that for the other 100 points there is no restriction on vehicles which is banned under GRAP stage IV.

The apex court expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance of GRAP IV measures saying despite orders passed by the apex court and CAQM, there is a failure on the part of the Delhi government and Police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV.

"So far as complaince is concerned, we are not satisfied. Government has not stated clearly as to at how many entry points there are officers present to comply with measures of GRAP IV," it said.

"We direct the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to ensure that checkposts are immediately set up at all 113 entry points," the bench ordered.

While appointing 13 advocates as court commissioners, the bench asked the Additional Solicitor General to forward their names to the Delhi Police Commissioner to facilitate their visit to the entry points and they can take photographs and file a report to the court.

"Out of 113, almost 100 entry points are unmanned in the sense that there are nobody to check the entry of trucks, we asked members of the bar to go and check those points. We are happy to note that 13 young members of the Bar have volunteered to act as commissioner of this court," the bench said.

It also noted that there are CCTV cameras at 13 entry points and directed CCTV footage to be given to amicus curiae in the case at the earliest.

The bench said it will consider on November 25 whether the GRAP-IV restrictions should be continued.

As per the GRAP-IV restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the entry of trucks is prohibited to Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution.

The apex court was hearing the case relating to the pollution in Delhi-NCR.