Congress leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate of the parliamentary by-election to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the presence of Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday.

Sources said Priyanka Gandhi is likely to take oath in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate of the Wayanad parliamentary by-election to Priyanka Gandhi and conveyed their best wishes.

On the occasion, Rahul Gandhi was seen treating Priyanka Gandhi with sweets.

Priyanka Gandhi extended her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their overwhelming support and trust. She expressed her deep appreciation of the leaders for their unwavering efforts during the election, they said.

During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi also engaged in meaningful discussions with the leaders about the future course of action, focusing on addressing local concerns and working collectively for the development and welfare of Wayanad, the sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a thumping margin of over four lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's victory margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in her electoral debut.

The 52-year-old Congress leader defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led LDF by securing more than six lakh votes to succeed her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the hill constituency, which he had won twice since the 2019 elections.