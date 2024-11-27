Police acting as BJP wing: Cong, SP attack UP govt over Sambhal violence

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday attacked the ruling administration in Uttar Pradesh over the recent ruckus and violence in Sambhal, claiming that the police in the state was 'communalised' and was acting like a 'BJP wing.'

Speaking to ANI on the violence in UP's Sambhal, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "The Congress party is clear that police have been communalised. The way UP police are acting, like a BJP wing, is unacceptable. 5 innocent people have been murdered by the police. The administration is not allowing any delegation to visit the spot."

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also reacted to the incident and said, "Innocent people were killed. Such things do not happen in a democratic system. The government has not taken any action against such officials. Our delegation will go there tomorrow and we will raise this issue. If the government does not listen to us, then we have no option but to go to court. I have again given a notice in Parliament today to raise this issue."

Meanwhile, in a development to the Sambhal violence, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Wednesday confirmed the involvement of three minors in the incident that broke out over the Mughal-era mosque survey on November 24.

The official said that three minors were involved in the Sambhal violence case but added that the numbers could change as investigations progress.

"The number of minors involved in the case was 3 until yesterday. But this number can change," Singh said, emphasising the ongoing nature of the investigation. He added that the minor accused are currently being counselled as part of efforts to rehabilitate them through education and skill development programs."

In addition, the authorities recovered a knife, which Singh described as potentially very dangerous if used in a crowd.

"We have recovered a knife. It can be very dangerous if used in a crowd," he noted. The Commissioner assured that the investigation would continue and efforts would be made to identify all those involved in the conspiracy.

"We will identify the anti-social elements in society and will expose all those who were involved in this conspiracy," Singh said.

Security personnel were deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after violence and ruckus ensued over an ASI survey.

The stones-pelting incident that escalated into violence over the survey team on November 24 claimed the lives of 4 and injured many, including officials and locals.

The internet shutdown will continue in the region while all other restrictions have been lifted as the situation has returned to normalcy, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar said.

So far, 27 people, including 25 men and 2 women, have been arrested, and 7 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, the police said.

Speaking to ANI about the current situation post-incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar said, "After the Sunday incident that took place in Sambhal district, the police had called for a precautionary internet shutdown, which continues. All other things have been restored to normalcy."

"The police have processed all the CCTV footage of the people involved in the incident. More than 100 people have been identified. They will soon be apprehended by the police. In the last 24 hours, 27 people have been arrested, out of which 25 are men and 2 are women. Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been issued a notice under Section 168 of the BNS on November 23," he added.

Fresh visuals from the area show security personnel deployed in the area.

The security team near the mosque is deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers, and metal detectors to maintain security for local regulations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone-pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

Singh urged the people across all sections of society to refrain from making baseless statements.

Earlier, Singh confirmed on Monday that those accused in the Sambhal incident include a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of a local MLA, adding further that he assured that the situation at the site of violence is now peaceful and an investigation is underway.

In a joint press conference earlier, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi informed that a complaint has been filed against as many as 800 people after the violence.SP Bishnoi also said that two accused, identified as Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, had been arrested for allegedly instigating the mob to the violence.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq had, however, denied the allegations of instigating violence in Sambhal over the mosque survey.

He has denied the allegations and accused the Uttar Pradesh police administration of 'conspiracy' while claiming that the case registered against him was false, as he was not in the state when the violence erupted.

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process.