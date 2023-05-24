Home / Politics / After TMC, AAP to boycott Parliament inauguration over President's insult

AAP on Tuesday announced that it will boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 as not inviting President Droupadi Murmu is an insult to her

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced that it will boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 as not inviting President Droupadi Murmu is an insult to her.

In a tweet, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said: "Not inviting her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu for inauguration of Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is also an insult to Dalit, tribal and derived class of the society. AAP will boycott the inauguration orogramme in protest of (Prime Minister) Modi not inviting the President".

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

In a tweet, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said: "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, me, myself. So count us out".

The Trinamool has already raised objections about the choice of date of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. According to the leadership, the occasion of inauguration of the new building should be on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 15, instead of May 28 which is the occasion of the birth anniversary of RSS patriarch V.D. Savarkar.

According to the Trinamool leadership, the Union government has also kept the opposition in the dark over the fate of the old Parliament building.

Even Congress is likely to boycott the inauguration of the new building.

Party sources said that a decision is likely to be taken on Wednesday or Thursday.

On Tuesday, Congress General secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh also responded to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and said, "SUV - Self-Usurped Vishwaguru - has already annexe-d the Parliament for self-aggrandisement. But surely, there is a fundamental difference between inaugurating an Annexe where officials work and a library which is hardly used on the one hand, and inaugurating not just the Temple of Democracy but its sanctorum itself."

He was responding to Puri's remarks that in August 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe, and later in 1987 Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Library.

A row has erupted on the inauguration of new Parliament building after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi demanded that President Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament House instead of PM Modi.

A war of words has erupted between Congress and the BJP over the inauguration of New Parliament House by PM Modi on May 28.

--IANS

aks/vd

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

