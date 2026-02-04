AIADMK announces pension hike, loan waivers in second poll promise list

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday released the second set of poll promises, including a hike in monthly social security pensions to ₹2,000 and waiver of education loans.

"Under the social security pension scheme, the monthly assistance provided to senior citizens, widows, destitutes, differently abled persons and transgenders will be raised from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 when AIADMK forms government in the state" Palaniswami said in a party statement here.

As a livelihood suport measure, three free LPG gas cylinders would be provided to ration card holders every year.

Reiterating his earlier comment, he said that if a bull-tamer loses his life during Jallikattu (bull taming sport), a compensation of ₹10 lakh would be provided to the family.