Parliament Budget session: 8 Oppn MPs suspended over 'unruly behaviour'

Eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for “unruly behaviour”, including tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair during proceedings.

The suspended members are Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Padole, S Venkataraman and Dean Kuriakose.

The suspension came amid continued disruptions in the House over the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. When the Lok Sabha met at 3 pm after several adjournments, Dilip Saikia, who was presiding over the House, named the eight Congress MPs facing action.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later moved a resolution seeking the suspension of the eight MPs for the remainder of the Budget session, which is scheduled to end on April 2.

The House passed the resolution through a voice vote. Following this, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continued uproar. Disruptions linked to Rahul Gandhi’s speech The row began on Monday when the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi , started speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Gandhi attempted to quote from an unpublished memoir of former Army chief MM Naravane related to the 2020 India-China border conflict. This led to repeated interruptions and adjournments in the House, with the Opposition protesting against not being allowed to quote from the unpublished material.

Congress protests outside Parliament On Tuesday, Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside the Parliament building against the suspension of their colleagues. Reacting to the suspension, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "This is ridiculous. In a democracy, every member should have the right to speak, and their concerns should be heard" Suspended Congress MP Hibi Eden said the Opposition would continue its protest both inside and outside Parliament. "The Leader of Opposition clearly mentioned why he is not able to speak inside the Parliament. It is because of the kind of surrender the Prime Minister has made in front of America, how the trade agreement was signed, and the shady things which have happened in the trade agreement... We will continue our protest inside and outside the house..."

NDA MPs criticise Opposition conduct LJP-Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti criticised the Opposition’s approach, saying, "The opposition's approach to the Reply to the President's address has been very negative. Opposition is important for democracy, but there is a way to oppose things. You cannot throw papers at the Speaker. The opposition will have to understand that the House belongs to the people of the country..." BJP MP Anurag Thakur also strongly condemned the incident. He said, "...LoP Rahul Gandhi insulted democracy and Parliament. He had just one intention -- to insult Indian soldiers. That is the only agenda Congress is left with. When they felt that a fantastic Budget was presented, the Opposition was left with nothing else to say. So, pieces of paper were torn and thrown at the Chair."